Varawut launches the world’s first clean energy and carbon credit trading platform

The event, which was organised under the concept of “Take action to combat global warming: The solution for Thailand’s and the world’s survival”, also launched the “FTI : CC/RE/REC X” platform, or FTIX, a trading platform focusing on carbon credit, renewable energy and renewable energy certificate.

In his keynote speech, Varawut said: “What we launched today is the world’s first trading platform for clean energy and carbon credit, which will show the global communities that Thailand is committed to fighting climate change issues. The Federation of Thai Industries and Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization have paved the way toward sustainability, as well as inspired organisations in Thailand to take part in reducing their carbon footprints.”

Varawut added that his ministry and the FTI will together continue to work with the ASEAN Secretariat to invite companies and agencies from neighbouring countries and ASEAN members to use the FTIX platform to promote carbon credit trading in the region, hence boosting the efficiency in tackling climate change problems.

FTIX serves as a trading platform for carbon credit, renewable energy and renewable energy certificate (REC) for enterprises aiming to use 100 per cent of renewable energy (RE100). It also fully integrates with TGO’s system.

The FTI had entered the FTIX platform in the ERC Sandbox 2 project organised by Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to pilot a trading platform that is transparent and reliable for small, medium and large entrepreneurs.