Japanese satellite analytics enters Thailand to boost smart cities, agriculture and security

Dr. Masahiro Matsumoto, Team Leader for Sustainable Material Technology at Nagase (Thailand), said the collaboration reflects Nagase’s commitment to advancing technology-driven growth and sustainability in Thailand.

“Satellite data analytics is no longer a distant technology. It is becoming a practical tool that can help industries, governments, and communities make better decisions,” said Dr. Matsumoto. “Through this collaboration, Nagase aims to connect Japanese innovation with Thailand’s real economic and environmental needs, particularly in areas such as resource efficiency, infrastructure monitoring, environmental stewardship, and sustainable industrial development.”

Complementing Nagase’s industrial expertise, B2G Solution brings deep insight into Thailand’s public policy and regulatory landscape. Established in 2019, B2G Solution has built its reputation as a trusted government affairs consultancy, working with regulators, policymakers, and key institutions to help organizations navigate complex policy environments and deliver meaningful outcomes.

Dr. Kengkran Louvirojanakul, CEO of B2G Solution, said the partnership is not only about introducing new technology, but also about ensuring that space-based solutions are applied in ways that respond to Thailand’s national priorities.

“For advanced technology to create real impact, it must be introduced with a clear understanding of local needs, policy direction, regulatory frameworks, and public-sector priorities,” said Dr. Kengkran. “B2G Solution is proud to help bridge Space Shift’s AI-powered satellite data analytics technology with Thailand’s development agenda, from smart cities and agriculture to infrastructure planning, environmental monitoring, disaster management, public safety, and defense and security applications.”

Mr. Naruo Kanemoto, CEO of Space Shift, said Thailand is a strategic market for expanding the practical use of satellite data analytics in Southeast Asia. “Our technology is designed to utilize available satellite data sources from around the world and extract actionable intelligence through advanced analytics and artificial intelligence,” said Mr. Kanemoto. “Through this collaboration, we aim to support Thai government agencies and businesses with reliable space-based insights for monitoring, risk management, public safety, sustainability, and long-term planning.”

The appointment of the Nagase-B2G joint venture as sole distributor underscores a shared commitment to building long-term confidence in Thailand’s emerging space technology market. By combining Japanese technological excellence, Nagase’s industrial strength, and B2G Solution’s policy expertise, the collaboration is positioned to support Thailand’s ambitions in digital transformation, sustainability, and advanced innovation.

This strategic collaboration is expected to expand access to cutting-edge satellite data analytics in Thailand, while fostering trust among customers, government agencies, and partners seeking reliable solutions that translate satellite data from available global sources into tangible social, environmental, security, and economic value.

Rather than positioning space technology as a distant or highly specialized field, the partnership aims to demonstrate how satellite intelligence can become part of everyday decision-making, helping Thailand plan smarter, respond faster, and grow more sustainably.