Central Pattana and Mitsubishi Estate Launch $330 Million 'CenTRal cENtrAL' Megaproject to Reinvigorate Siam Square

The 11-billion-baht retail-led mixed-use development aims to position Bangkok alongside global creative hubs like London’s Shoreditch.
Thailand’s leading retail property developer, Central Pattana Public Company Limited (CPN), has announced a major strategic joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate, the century-old Japanese urban development conglomerate.
The partnership will develop ‘CenTRal cENtrAL’, a next-generation mixed-use megaproject situated on a prime 7-rai land parcel at the Pathum Wan intersection in Siam Square, representing a total investment value of 11 billion baht ($330 million).
According to a report by Thansettakij journalist Sujanya Suntornpornjaroen, the development will encompass a Gross Building Area (GBA) of more than 141,000 square metres.
The master plan seamlessly integrates three core commercial components: a cutting-edge retail centre, a future-ready workplace tower, and the hospitality debut of a major European boutique hotel brand in Thailand.
Chanavat Uahwatanasakul, chief executive officer of Central Pattana, stated that the development is designed to transcend traditional retail boundaries by merging commercial spaces with urban lifestyle culture.
Operating under the corporate vision of "Young. Bold. Global.", the project intends to elevate Bangkok into a top-tier global metropolis, drawing structural and cultural inspiration from international creative districts such as Shoreditch in London and Seongsu-dong in Seoul.
The phased delivery schedule for the mixed-use asset has been mapped out across the following timeline:
Cutting-Edge Retail: A highly anticipated retail component housing over 300 lifestyle and premium brands, scheduled to hand over in the second quarter of 2027.
Future-Ready Workplace: A 12-storey, high-specification office building designed to accommodate more than 2,500 corporate professionals, set for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.
25hours Hotel: The debut of the celebrated "playful luxury" hotel brand in Thailand—marking its entry into only its 14th city worldwide—slated to open its doors in the first quarter of 2029.
To capture high-spending domestic demographics and affluent international travellers, CPN is deploying an "Emerging Brands Platform" driven by three distinct "First Ever" leasing strategies.
These include introduction portals for international brands making their debut in the Thai market, low-barrier incubator spaces for emerging domestic labels to conduct live market testing, and regional flagship concepts completely unique to the Asian market.
Architecturally, the project incorporates the "Fabric of the Future" design concept developed by Juthatham Chirathivat, head of Business & Design Development at CPN.
The facade and structural linework replicate the fluid textures of woven cloth, paying homage to Siam Square’s historical identity as Bangkok's fashion capital. Key architectural features include the 'Social Theatre', a central public gathering asset, and the 'Skyline Theatre', a landscaped public rooftop garden designed to serve as a premium urban viewpoint.
With an immediate catchment area comprising 1.2 million affluent residents and a high footfall corridor attracting over 50 million circulating tourists annually, 'CenTRal cENtrAL' is positioned to become a crucial economic driver for Thailand’s retail, tourism, and urban property sectors.