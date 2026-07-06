Central Pattana and Mitsubishi Estate Launch $330 Million 'CenTRal cENtrAL' Megaproject to Reinvigorate Siam Square

The 11-billion-baht retail-led mixed-use development aims to position Bangkok alongside global creative hubs like London’s Shoreditch.

Thailand’s leading retail property developer, Central Pattana Public Company Limited (CPN), has announced a major strategic joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate, the century-old Japanese urban development conglomerate.

The partnership will develop ‘CenTRal cENtrAL’, a next-generation mixed-use megaproject situated on a prime 7-rai land parcel at the Pathum Wan intersection in Siam Square, representing a total investment value of 11 billion baht ($330 million).

According to a report by Thansettakij journalist Sujanya Suntornpornjaroen, the development will encompass a Gross Building Area (GBA) of more than 141,000 square metres.

The master plan seamlessly integrates three core commercial components: a cutting-edge retail centre, a future-ready workplace tower, and the hospitality debut of a major European boutique hotel brand in Thailand.

Chanavat Uahwatanasakul, chief executive officer of Central Pattana, stated that the development is designed to transcend traditional retail boundaries by merging commercial spaces with urban lifestyle culture.

Operating under the corporate vision of "Young. Bold. Global.", the project intends to elevate Bangkok into a top-tier global metropolis, drawing structural and cultural inspiration from international creative districts such as Shoreditch in London and Seongsu-dong in Seoul.

