France Interested in Thai Traditional Medicine for Sexual Health Supplements

Kanyaphak Silarak, M.D., Assistant Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional Medicine and Alternative Medicine, and Director of Phra Achan Fan Ajaro Hospital in Sakon Nakhon, revealed that the department has been promoting the use of Thai wisdom to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). This includes the use of traditional formulas such as the "Gao Ong Kachat Tai" (traditional Thai recipe for sexual health), which has been shown to stimulate blood circulation and improve sexual performance in men. Additionally, there is ongoing research into the formula for women, “Naree Plee Cheep”, which is being studied as a potential treatment for female sexual dysfunction.

Recently, a French company that supplies natural health products has expressed interest in using Thai traditional medicine to treat sexual health issues. This presents a valuable opportunity for collaboration to promote Thai knowledge and drive economic growth through this sector.

Moreover, the Department of Thai Traditional Medicine has developed a “National Thai Medicine Formulary”, which includes over 18 formulas, mainly focused on wellness and longevity. These include formulas that enhance vitality and improve sexual health, such as the “Male Wellness Formula 1”, made from key herbs like bitter lotus, ginger, long pepper, cha-phlu, pepper, bitter eggplant, and Yai-Mom root. Also included is the “Gao Ong Kachat Tai” formula, which contains long pepper, cha-phlu, chili, ginger, nutmeg, cardamom, and cannabis. This formula is currently being pushed for inclusion in the National Essential Medicine List to establish scientific credibility and enhance commercial viability.