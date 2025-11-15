France Interested in Thai Traditional Medicine for Sexual Health Supplements

Kanyaphak Silarak, M.D., Assistant Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional Medicine and Alternative Medicine, and Director of Phra Achan Fan Ajaro Hospital in Sakon Nakhon, revealed that the department has been promoting the use of Thai wisdom to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). This includes the use of traditional formulas such as the "Gao Ong Kachat Tai" (traditional Thai recipe for sexual health), which has been shown to stimulate blood circulation and improve sexual performance in men. Additionally, there is ongoing research into the formula for women, “Naree Plee Cheep”, which is being studied as a potential treatment for female sexual dysfunction.
Recently, a French company that supplies natural health products has expressed interest in using Thai traditional medicine to treat sexual health issues. This presents a valuable opportunity for collaboration to promote Thai knowledge and drive economic growth through this sector.
Moreover, the Department of Thai Traditional Medicine has developed a “National Thai Medicine Formulary”, which includes over 18 formulas, mainly focused on wellness and longevity. These include formulas that enhance vitality and improve sexual health, such as the “Male Wellness Formula 1”, made from key herbs like bitter lotus, ginger, long pepper, cha-phlu, pepper, bitter eggplant, and Yai-Mom root. Also included is the “Gao Ong Kachat Tai” formula, which contains long pepper, cha-phlu, chili, ginger, nutmeg, cardamom, and cannabis. This formula is currently being pushed for inclusion in the National Essential Medicine List to establish scientific credibility and enhance commercial viability.
Dr. Montaka Theerachaisakul, M.D., Assistant Director-General of the Department of Thai Traditional Medicine and Alternative Medicine, and Director of the Thai Traditional Medicine and Herbal Products Development Division, further added that in order to foster greater cooperation between the public and private sectors, the Department of Thai Traditional Medicine is preparing an “Open House for the National Thai Medicine Formulary” event. This will also pair Thai herbal product entrepreneurs with private companies to encourage research and development (R&D) and innovation in herbal medicine. The goal is to elevate Thai wisdom to international recognition and drive the country’s health economy toward the New S-Curve, increasing Thailand’s competitiveness in the global market.
Thailand is currently under the “Health Economy” policy of the Ministry of Public Health, which aims to turn healthcare capabilities into a major driver of the country’s economy, positioning it as the New Engine of Growth. One of the core policies is the promotion of Thai herbs, which is expected to generate economic value both directly and indirectly, estimated at approximately 48 billion baht. This figure was highlighted in the Ministry of Public Health’s performance report for the first six months of 2025 (February–August).
In addition to the promotion of Thai herbal medicine, the Ministry of Public Health is driving five key areas of focus: