Ta Kwai restoration to revive war-damaged border sanctuary

The work will be handled by a multidisciplinary team from the 10th Regional Office of Fine Arts in Nakhon Ratchasima, bringing together architects, engineers, archaeologists and innovation specialists.

Modern technology will also be used to improve safety and efficiency during restoration.

Military to secure border restoration site

Because Prasat Ta Kwai sits in a sensitive border area, the Ministry of Defence will assign military personnel to help secure the site and protect Fine Arts Department officials throughout the project.

Phanomboot said the restoration was not only a matter of repairing an ancient monument, but also of preserving a place with deep emotional meaning.

“Ta Kwai Castle is more than just an ancient ruin; it is a symbol of sacrifice and Thai patriotism. This restoration is akin to breathing life back into the soul of our history,” he said.

Border fighting and damage to the sanctuary

Prasat Ta Kwai is located along the Thai-Cambodian border, an area long shaped by competing territorial claims, undemarcated boundary points and disputes over ancient Khmer-era temples. Thailand and Cambodia have argued for decades over parts of their 817-kilometre land border, with ancient temples including Ta Muen Thom and Preah Vihear central to past tensions.

The latest major escalation began in July 2025, when fighting broke out near Ta Muen Thom and spread to several border locations. Both countries accused the other of firing first. Thailand reported civilian deaths and injuries, while Cambodia accused Thailand of aggression and sought international attention over the clashes.

Prasat Ta Kwai later suffered heavy damage during the fighting. The ancient site was shattered by artillery and rocket fire during renewed clashes, while Thai authorities also said the area had been used as a military position. The restoration plan now forms part of a wider effort to preserve historical sites along the southern Isan border and promote long-term cultural tourism.

