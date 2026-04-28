Thai AirAsia trims May-June flights 30%, suspends routes temporarily

TUESDAY, APRIL 28, 2026
Thai AirAsia trims May-June flights 30%, suspends routes temporarily

Thai AirAsia says it will trim capacity by 30% in May-June 2026 and temporarily suspend several domestic and international routes as jet fuel costs surge.

Thai AirAsia has announced it will cut flight frequencies and temporarily suspend services on several routes in May-June 2026, citing sharply higher jet fuel costs and softer mid-year travel demand.

Phairat Pornpathananangoon, chief executive officer of Thai AirAsia, said the airline has been managing costs as effectively as possible, but a steep rise in aviation fuel prices has forced it to adjust fares in line with real costs—contributing to weaker demand and lower load factors, particularly as the industry enters the traditional mid-year lull.

Thai AirAsia trims May-June flights 30%, suspends routes temporarily

Fuel is the airline’s main cost driver, he said, adding that jet fuel prices have risen by more than three times, making it necessary to tighten operations by reducing frequencies and suspending routes that are not commercially viable, while still maintaining sufficient capacity for demand.

Phairat said Thai AirAsia will reduce its overall flights by around 30% in May and June 2026.

Thai AirAsia trims May-June flights 30%, suspends routes temporarily


Domestic network adjustments

Thai AirAsia will reduce its Suvarnabhumi operation, retaining only Suvarnabhumi-Chiang Mai and Suvarnabhumi-Phuket in May and June 2026.

At Don Mueang, the airline will continue operating all routes, with frequencies adjusted to match demand.

Domestic routes suspended temporarily (from Suvarnabhumi):

  • Suvarnabhumi-Buri Ram: May 1-June 30, 2026
  • Suvarnabhumi-Chiang Rai: May 1-June 30, 2026
  • Suvarnabhumi-Khon Kaen: May 1-June 30, 2026
  • Suvarnabhumi-Hat Yai: May 1-June 30, 2026
  • Suvarnabhumi-Krabi: May 1-June 30, 2026
  • Suvarnabhumi-Surat Thani: May 1-June 30, 2026
  • Suvarnabhumi-Nakhon Si Thammarat: May 1-June 30, 2026
  • Suvarnabhumi-Udon Thani: April 28-June 30, 2026
  • Suvarnabhumi-Narathiwat: from April 21, 2026 onwards

Direct flights from Don Mueang (DMK) to the destinations above will continue to operate as normal.

International route suspensions

Phairat said the airline will suspend services mainly in the India market, where operating costs are high and fares cannot be priced at sustainable levels. The airline will continue to manage capacity in China, East Asia and ASEAN, and will adjust its marketing strategy with flexibility. If fuel prices ease and demand strengthens, Thai AirAsia says it is ready to restore flights quickly.

Thai AirAsia trims May-June flights 30%, suspends routes temporarily

International routes suspended temporarily:

  • Don Mueang-Guwahati: April 29-October 24, 2026
  • Don Mueang-Kathmandu: May 1-July 31, 2026
  • Don Mueang-Bali: May 1-June 30, 2026
  • Don Mueang-Hong Kong: May 12-June 30, 2026
  • Don Mueang-Singapore: May 12-June 30, 2026
  • Don Mueang-Jaipur: May 12-October 24, 2026
  • Don Mueang-Ahmedabad: May 28-October 24, 2026
  • Don Mueang-Hyderabad: June 1-October 24, 2026
  • Don Mueang-Lucknow: June 3-October 24, 2026
  • Don Mueang-Xi’an: from May 11, 2026 onwards
  • Phuket-Chennai: from April 13, 2026 onwards
  • Phuket-Kochi: from April 17, 2026 onwards
  • Hong Kong-Okinawa: from May 7, 2026 onwards
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