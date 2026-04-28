Thai AirAsia trims May-June flights 30%, suspends routes temporarily

Thai AirAsia has announced it will cut flight frequencies and temporarily suspend services on several routes in May-June 2026, citing sharply higher jet fuel costs and softer mid-year travel demand.
Phairat Pornpathananangoon, chief executive officer of Thai AirAsia, said the airline has been managing costs as effectively as possible, but a steep rise in aviation fuel prices has forced it to adjust fares in line with real costs—contributing to weaker demand and lower load factors, particularly as the industry enters the traditional mid-year lull.
Fuel is the airline’s main cost driver, he said, adding that jet fuel prices have risen by more than three times, making it necessary to tighten operations by reducing frequencies and suspending routes that are not commercially viable, while still maintaining sufficient capacity for demand.
Phairat said Thai AirAsia will reduce its overall flights by around 30% in May and June 2026.
Thai AirAsia will reduce its Suvarnabhumi operation, retaining only Suvarnabhumi-Chiang Mai and Suvarnabhumi-Phuket in May and June 2026.
At Don Mueang, the airline will continue operating all routes, with frequencies adjusted to match demand.
Domestic routes suspended temporarily (from Suvarnabhumi):
Direct flights from Don Mueang (DMK) to the destinations above will continue to operate as normal.
Phairat said the airline will suspend services mainly in the India market, where operating costs are high and fares cannot be priced at sustainable levels. The airline will continue to manage capacity in China, East Asia and ASEAN, and will adjust its marketing strategy with flexibility. If fuel prices ease and demand strengthens, Thai AirAsia says it is ready to restore flights quickly.
International routes suspended temporarily: