Thai AirAsia trims May-June flights 30%, suspends routes temporarily

Thai AirAsia has announced it will cut flight frequencies and temporarily suspend services on several routes in May-June 2026, citing sharply higher jet fuel costs and softer mid-year travel demand.

Phairat Pornpathananangoon, chief executive officer of Thai AirAsia, said the airline has been managing costs as effectively as possible, but a steep rise in aviation fuel prices has forced it to adjust fares in line with real costs—contributing to weaker demand and lower load factors, particularly as the industry enters the traditional mid-year lull.

Fuel is the airline’s main cost driver, he said, adding that jet fuel prices have risen by more than three times, making it necessary to tighten operations by reducing frequencies and suspending routes that are not commercially viable, while still maintaining sufficient capacity for demand.

Phairat said Thai AirAsia will reduce its overall flights by around 30% in May and June 2026.