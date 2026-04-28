AIIB Reports 75% of Financed Contract Value Won by Local Firms as It Champions Open and Fair Procurement

Fiduciary Governance Manager Kofi Awanyo tells IPPC 2026 that transparent competition and co-financing with multilateral partners are delivering measurable social and economic benefits at the country level.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has moved from a standing start of nine projects worth $1.7 billion in 2016 to a global institution financing more than 350 projects valued at approximately $70 billion across 40 economies — and its procurement data, Kofi Awanyo, the bank's manager for fiduciary governance, told IPPC 2026 on Monday, proves that openness and fairness in competitive tendering deliver concrete benefits to host communities.

Awanyo addressed delegates with a pointed message: infrastructure is no longer merely about building physical assets.

It is about building resilience, trust and sustainable economic opportunity for future generations — a framing that he argued aligns precisely with the overarching theme of the conference.

The Data Behind Open Competition

The headline figures presented by Awanyo were striking. Ninety-eight per cent of AIIB's contract value by volume is procured through open competition. Of that, 68 per cent is procured specifically through open international competitive tendering.

Perhaps most significantly for the development mission of the bank, 75 per cent of total contract value is won by local firms — a result that Awanyo attributed directly to a commitment to transparent, non-discriminatory procurement rather than to deliberate preferential policies.