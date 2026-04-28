Suphajee says THB100 durian deal is sales tactic, not quality issue

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has responded to the controversy over durians being sold for THB100 each, saying the offer appears to be a sales-promotion technique rather than a quality problem.





Speaking at Government House on April 28, Suphajee said Thailand’s durian output this year had risen by more than 33%, reaching around 2 million tonnes. The increase has prompted the Commerce Ministry to pursue more proactive marketing by looking at both supply and demand, as well as domestic and overseas markets.

For international markets, she said Thailand would expand durian sales further into second-tier cities in China. Domestically, the ministry would look at multiple sales channels to help absorb the larger supply.

Addressing criticism of online seller and influencer Pimrypie’s plan to sell durians for THB100 each, Suphajee said she believed the price was part of a promotional strategy. Details such as conditions and sales duration would have to be seen first.