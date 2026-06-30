Phiphat denies Suvarnabhumi screening is lax, orders end to crew leniency

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on Tuesday insisted that screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport was not lax, following the arrest of a Thai Airways flight attendant accused of smuggling heroin into Australia.

The case prompted public questions over how the suspect was allegedly able to pass through Suvarnabhumi Airport before travelling overseas.

Phiphat said he had informed the director of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) that, under normal procedures, outbound international passengers are screened for explosives, while narcotics detection is supported by sniffer dogs. He admitted that this area needed improvement.

Asked whether the case would make it more difficult for Thais to travel abroad, Phiphat said Thai travellers were already subject to random checks, but not only Thais were screened. Travellers of all nationalities are normally subject to random checks with sniffer dogs upon arrival at destination countries.

He said the authorities now needed to look again at aviation personnel, including pilots and cabin crew. In the past, such personnel were treated with mutual professional courtesy, but from now on screening must become stricter and be brought into line with checks on general passengers.