Digital Ministry fast-tracks blocking as illegal URLs surge into millions

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society issued a ministerial notification governing urgent applications for court orders to suspend the dissemination of, or remove, computer data from digital systems.

The measure has entered into force following instructions from Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob to step up the prevention and suppression of online crime.

The notification is issued under Section 20 of the Computer Crime Act of 2007 and its amendments. Its purpose is to make the legal mechanism for suspending and blocking illegal URLs faster and more responsive, according to Permanent Secretary for Digital Economy and Society Patchara Anuntasilpa. The notification was published in the Royal Gazette on July 17, 2026.

In urgent cases, an authorised official designated by the permanent secretary may submit a petition and supporting evidence directly to the court, seeking an order to suspend or block an illegal URL as quickly as possible. The official must then report the action to the minister without delay.