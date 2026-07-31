Watch live: Thailand face Indonesia in SEA V Cup opener at 4pm Friday

FRIDAY, JULY 31, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Watch live: Thailand face Indonesia in SEA V Cup opener at 4pm Friday

Thailand begin the 2026 SEA V Cup against Indonesia in Hanoi, with a 14-player squad selected for the opening leg in Vietnam

  • Thailand will begin their women’s SEA V Cup 2026 campaign against Indonesia on Friday, July 31, at 4 pm in Hanoi, Vietnam.
  • The match is the first for Thailand in the opening leg of the four-team tournament, which also includes Vietnam and the Philippines.
  • Historically, Thailand has dominated the matchup, defeating Indonesia in straight sets in all six of their previous SEA V League meetings.
  • The game will be broadcast live for Thai viewers on one31, GMM25, and the oneD online platform.

Thailand will open their women’s SEA V Cup 2026 campaign against Indonesia at 4pm on Friday (July 31) in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The match is the first of three for Thailand in the opening leg of the BYD DMI 6th SEA V Cup 2026, which runs from July 31 to August 2.

Four Southeast Asian teams — Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines — are competing in the two-leg tournament.

After the Hanoi leg, the competition will move to the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium in Thailand for the second leg from August 7–9. The dates and venue have been confirmed by the Volleyball Association of Thailand and the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation.

The matches are being broadcast through one31, GMM25 and the oneD online platform.

Watch live: Thailand face Indonesia in SEA V Cup opener at 4pm Friday

Thailand’s record against Indonesia

Thailand have defeated Indonesia in straight sets in each of their six SEA V League meetings over the past three editions.

SEA V League 2025

  • First leg in Vietnam: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0
  • Second leg in Thailand: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0

SEA V League 2024

  • First leg in Vietnam: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0
  • Second leg in Thailand: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0

SEA V League 2023

  • First leg in Vietnam: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0, 25–20, 25–17, 25–17
  • Second leg in Thailand: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0, 25–15, 25–22, 25–22

Thailand enter this year’s tournament with a squad combining established internationals and younger players.

The team are expected to rely on their quick attacking system, defensive organisation and range of offensive options.

Indonesia possess height and powerful outside hitters, although Thailand have previously been able to exploit weaknesses in their opponents’ reception and defensive consistency.

Thailand’s 14-player squad

The Volleyball Association of Thailand has selected 14 players for the opening leg in Vietnam. Natthanicha Jaisaen will captain the team. The English spellings below have been checked against the published squad list.

Watch live: Thailand face Indonesia in SEA V Cup opener at 4pm Friday

Setters

  • Natthanicha Jaisaen (captain)
  • Serah Ankomah

Middle blockers

  • Kaewkalaya Kamulthala
  • Wimonrat Thanapan
  • Waruni Kanram
  • Kanyarat Kunmueang

Outside hitters

  • Ajcharaporn Kongyot
  • Sasipapron Janthawisut
  • Nirarach Srikuta
  • Warisara Seetaloed

Opposite hitters

  • Nannaphat Moonjakham
  • Papatchaya Phontham

Liberos

  • Jidapa Nahuanong
  • Kalyarat Khamwong

Thailand team officials

  • Amarin Boonkong — team manager
  • Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai — head coach
  • Feng Kun — assistant coach
  • Onuma Sittirak — assistant coach
  • Shin Yoshida — assistant coach
  • Ekkalak Pitisa — sports scientist
  • Suthamas Suthiviriyakul — physiotherapist
  • Dr Natchai Jitthamvanich — team doctor

First-leg schedule in Hanoi

Watch live: Thailand face Indonesia in SEA V Cup opener at 4pm Friday

The opening leg will be played at Dong Anh Gymnasium in Hanoi from July 31 to August 2.

Friday, July 31

  • 4pm: Indonesia v Thailand
  • 7pm: Vietnam v the Philippines

Saturday, August 1

  • 4pm: Thailand v the Philippines
  • 7pm: Indonesia v Vietnam

Sunday, August 2

  • 4pm: The Philippines v Indonesia
  • 7pm: Thailand v Vietnam

Second-leg schedule in Chiang Mai

The second leg will be held at the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium from August 7–9.

Friday, August 7

  • 1pm: Indonesia v Vietnam
  • 4.30pm: The Philippines v Thailand

Saturday, August 8

  • 1pm: Vietnam v the Philippines
  • 4.30pm: Thailand v Indonesia

Sunday, August 9

  • 1pm: The Philippines v Indonesia
  • 4.30pm: Vietnam v Thailand

Watch live: Thailand face Indonesia in SEA V Cup opener at 4pm Friday

Viewing channels

Thai viewers can watch the match live on one31 and GMM25, with online streaming available through the oneD application and platform. Coverage is scheduled to begin at about 3.45pm before the 4pm match.

All 34 matches in the men’s and women’s BYD DMI 6th SEA V Cup 2026 are being shown live in Thailand through:

  • one31
  • GMM25
  • oneD application and online platform

The broadcasts run from July 15 to August 9, covering every match at all venues.

For Indonesia v Thailand on Friday (July 31), coverage begins at approximately 3.45pm, with the match scheduled for 4pm Thailand time. The official Thailand schedule lists one31 as the television broadcaster.

The Nation Editorial Team

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