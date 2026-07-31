Watch live: Thailand face Indonesia in SEA V Cup opener at 4pm Friday

Thailand will open their women’s SEA V Cup 2026 campaign against Indonesia at 4pm on Friday (July 31) in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The match is the first of three for Thailand in the opening leg of the BYD DMI 6th SEA V Cup 2026, which runs from July 31 to August 2.

Four Southeast Asian teams — Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines — are competing in the two-leg tournament.

After the Hanoi leg, the competition will move to the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium in Thailand for the second leg from August 7–9. The dates and venue have been confirmed by the Volleyball Association of Thailand and the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation.

The matches are being broadcast through one31, GMM25 and the oneD online platform.

Thailand’s record against Indonesia

Thailand have defeated Indonesia in straight sets in each of their six SEA V League meetings over the past three editions.

SEA V League 2025

First leg in Vietnam: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0

Second leg in Thailand: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0

SEA V League 2024

First leg in Vietnam: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0

Second leg in Thailand: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0

SEA V League 2023

First leg in Vietnam: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0, 25–20, 25–17, 25–17

Second leg in Thailand: Thailand beat Indonesia 3–0, 25–15, 25–22, 25–22

Thailand enter this year’s tournament with a squad combining established internationals and younger players.

The team are expected to rely on their quick attacking system, defensive organisation and range of offensive options.

Indonesia possess height and powerful outside hitters, although Thailand have previously been able to exploit weaknesses in their opponents’ reception and defensive consistency.