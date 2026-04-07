Thailand women name 30-player squad for VNL 2026, SEA V League

Tough VNL 2026 opener awaits Thailand in China

Thailand face a demanding start to this year’s VNL campaign, with the opening week scheduled for Nanjing, China. The published match list below is in Thailand time.

Week 1 — Nanjing, China

June 3, 2026 – 2pm: Thailand v Serbia

June 4, 2026 – 6.30pm: Thailand v China

June 6, 2026 – 2pm: Thailand v Belgium

June 7, 2026 – 10.30am: Thailand v Czechia

Week 2 will give Thailand a valuable chance to collect world ranking points on home soil in front of their own fans in Bangkok.

Week 2 — Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok

June 17, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand v Ukraine

June 18, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand v Bulgaria

June 20, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand v Canada

June 21, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand v Netherlands

The final week will be the sternest test of all, with Thailand set to take on several of the world’s strongest sides.

Week 3 — Kansai, Japan

July 8, 2026 – 1.30pm: Thailand v United States

July 9, 2026 – 5.20pm: Thailand v Japan

July 11, 2026 – 1.30pm: Thailand v Brazil

July 12, 2026 – 1.30pm: Thailand v Türkiye

Where to watch VNL 2026 live

Fans can follow every match live on Volleyball World TV (VBTV), while Volleyball World’s YouTube channel will carry highlights and selected major matches. Thailand’s digital TV broadcast partner has yet to be officially confirmed.