Thailand women name 30-player squad for VNL 2026, SEA V League

The Thailand Volleyball Association has announced its latest call-up, with 30 Thai women set to report to camp ahead of the Volleyball Nations League 2026 (VNL 2026) and the SEA V League 2026.
Players are due to report on April 8 at the Sports Science Centre, where the selection process for the final squad for VNL 2026 and the SEA V League will get under way.
The following players have been selected for training and final selection for VNL 2026 and the SEA V League 2026.
Setters (S)
Liberos (L)
Middle blockers (MB)
Outside hitters/opposites (OH/OPP)
Players who are still competing for overseas clubs are required to report to the national team camp immediately after completing their club duties and returning to Thailand.
Thailand face a demanding start to this year’s VNL campaign, with the opening week scheduled for Nanjing, China. The published match list below is in Thailand time.
Week 1 — Nanjing, China
Week 2 will give Thailand a valuable chance to collect world ranking points on home soil in front of their own fans in Bangkok.
Week 2 — Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok
The final week will be the sternest test of all, with Thailand set to take on several of the world’s strongest sides.
Week 3 — Kansai, Japan
Fans can follow every match live on Volleyball World TV (VBTV), while Volleyball World’s YouTube channel will carry highlights and selected major matches. Thailand’s digital TV broadcast partner has yet to be officially confirmed.