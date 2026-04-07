Thailand women name 30-player squad for VNL 2026, SEA V League

TUESDAY, APRIL 07, 2026

Check Thailand’s 30-player women’s volleyball squad for VNL 2026 and the SEA V League, plus fixtures, match times and live viewing options.

The Thailand Volleyball Association has announced its latest call-up, with 30 Thai women set to report to camp ahead of the Volleyball Nations League 2026 (VNL 2026) and the SEA V League 2026.

Players are due to report on April 8 at the Sports Science Centre, where the selection process for the final squad for VNL 2026 and the SEA V League will get under way.

Thailand women name 30-player squad for VNL 2026, SEA V League

The following players have been selected for training and final selection for VNL 2026 and the SEA V League 2026.

Setters (S)

  • Kanokporn Saengthong
  • Natthnicha Jaisen
  • Sarah Ankomah
  • Pornpun Guedpard

Liberos (L)

  • Piyanuch Pannoi
  • Kalyarat Khamwong
  • Jidapa Nahuanong
  • Jiratcha Naoprajul

Middle blockers (MB)

  • Tipsuda Bualai
  • Wimolrat Thanapan
  • Kanyarat Khunmuang
  • Sasithorn Jetta
  • Warunee Karam
  • Nattharika Wasan
  • Chuleeporn Ritwiset
  • Thaddao Nukjaeng
  • Hatthaya Bamrungsuk

Thailand women name 30-player squad for VNL 2026, SEA V League

Outside hitters/opposites (OH/OPP)

  • Ajcharaporn Kongyot
  • Warisara Sitaleart
  • Sasipaporn Jantharawisut
  • Kanthima Ekpachcha
  • Chatchu-on Moksri
  • Wipawi Sritong
  • Thanatcha Suksod
  • Pimphaya Kokram
  • Kanjana Srisikaew
  • Nirarat Srikuta
  • Nannaphat Mooljakham
  • Supawadee Panwilai
  • Papatchaya Pholtam

Players who are still competing for overseas clubs are required to report to the national team camp immediately after completing their club duties and returning to Thailand.

Thailand women name 30-player squad for VNL 2026, SEA V League

Tough VNL 2026 opener awaits Thailand in China

Thailand face a demanding start to this year’s VNL campaign, with the opening week scheduled for Nanjing, China. The published match list below is in Thailand time. 

Week 1 — Nanjing, China

  • June 3, 2026 – 2pm: Thailand v Serbia
  • June 4, 2026 – 6.30pm: Thailand v China
  • June 6, 2026 – 2pm: Thailand v Belgium
  • June 7, 2026 – 10.30am: Thailand v Czechia 

Week 2 will give Thailand a valuable chance to collect world ranking points on home soil in front of their own fans in Bangkok.

Week 2 — Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok

  • June 17, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand v Ukraine
  • June 18, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand v Bulgaria
  • June 20, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand v Canada
  • June 21, 2026 – 8.30pm: Thailand v Netherlands

The final week will be the sternest test of all, with Thailand set to take on several of the world’s strongest sides. 

Week 3 — Kansai, Japan

  • July 8, 2026 – 1.30pm: Thailand v United States
  • July 9, 2026 – 5.20pm: Thailand v Japan
  • July 11, 2026 – 1.30pm: Thailand v Brazil
  • July 12, 2026 – 1.30pm: Thailand v Türkiye 

Thailand women name 30-player squad for VNL 2026, SEA V League

Where to watch VNL 2026 live

Fans can follow every match live on Volleyball World TV (VBTV), while Volleyball World’s YouTube channel will carry highlights and selected major matches. Thailand’s digital TV broadcast partner has yet to be officially confirmed.

 

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