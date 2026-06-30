Malaysia civil servants to adopt Cabinet-approved hybrid work plan

Malaysia’s federal civil servants will shift to a hybrid working system from August 1, 2026, after the Cabinet approved the Hybrid Working Day (HWD) as the new normal for the public service.

The Public Service Department (PSD) announced the decision on June 26, saying the arrangement would allow officers to work two days a week from home or another approved location, while spending the remaining three days at the office.

Office attendance will be set according to each state’s weekly rest day. In states where Sunday is observed as the day off, civil servants must be at their workplace on Monday and Friday.