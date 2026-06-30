Malaysia civil servants to adopt Cabinet-approved hybrid work plan

Malaysia’s federal civil servants will shift to a hybrid working system from August 1, 2026, after the Cabinet approved the Hybrid Working Day (HWD) as the new normal for the public service.
The Public Service Department (PSD) announced the decision on June 26, saying the arrangement would allow officers to work two days a week from home or another approved location, while spending the remaining three days at the office.
Office attendance will be set according to each state’s weekly rest day. In states where Sunday is observed as the day off, civil servants must be at their workplace on Monday and Friday.
In Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, where Friday is the rest day, Sunday and Thursday will be compulsory office days.
The PSD said work-from-home and remote arrangements would be approved based on operational needs.
It will also introduce a monitoring system to safeguard integrity, maintain work efficiency and uphold the highest standards of public service delivery.
The department said the HWD system would replace the previous working arrangement and become the new normal for federal civil servants.
It added that the policy forms part of a broader public service reform agenda, with the aim of modernising work culture through digital tools and performance monitoring.
Source: Vietnam News