Malaysian aquaculture benefits from Thailand trade policies

The ban on prawn imports from Thailand and the restrictions on seabass exports are set to benefit local producers by allowing them to increase output and reduce reliance on foreign sources.

Fisheries Department director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain confirmed on Thursday, 18 June, that the local aquaculture industry has adequate capacity to gradually offset any supply shortfalls.

Highlighting the stability of the local market, Datuk Adnan stated, "The country's prawn supply remains stable and sufficient to meet domestic market demand.

Changes to import patterns will not affect food security, as the domestic aquaculture industry has sufficient capacity to gradually fill any supply gaps.

" He further noted, "At the same time, the situation presents an opportunity for local producers to further increase production, strengthen the domestic supply chain and reduce reliance on imported sources."