DIP, Interpol dismantle cross-border Thailand-Malaysia piracy ring

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has joined domestic and international partners in dismantling a cross-border pirated movie network operating between Thailand and Malaysia, in a move aimed at strengthening copyright protection and safeguarding the creative economy.
The joint enforcement operation was carried out in Chiang Mai province to investigate the MyIPTV4K network, which had allegedly distributed large volumes of copyrighted films illegally across national borders.
According to the DIP, such activity has caused significant damage to copyright owners and the creative industries, while undermining the digital economy in several countries.
The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD), the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), the Korea Copyright Protection Agency (KCOPA) and authorised representatives of copyright owners.
Interpol-backed operation targets MyIPTV4K network
Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the DIP, explained that the operation was carried out under Interpol’s Stop Online Piracy (I-SOP) initiative, with close cooperation among Thai law enforcement authorities, international enforcement agencies and copyright owners.
The operation also involved the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) and the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA).
Following extensive analysis of digital evidence and financial transaction records, authorities gathered sufficient evidence to obtain search warrants from the Chiang Mai Provincial Court.
The coordinated operation led to the dismantling of a cross-border copyright infringement network operating between Thailand and Malaysia. The network allegedly provided unauthorised access to copyrighted films through subscription-based online streaming services and carried out activities across several jurisdictions, causing substantial losses to copyright owners and the creative industries.
Searches were conducted at two locations in Chiang Mai province: a company in Suthep subdistrict and a residence in Mae Hia subdistrict.
Authorities arrested an alleged offender accused of administering the subscription-based streaming system on behalf of the main service operator based in Malaysia.
Evidence seized during the operation included 19 accounting documents, four records of payments made to cloud computing service providers, 22 documents relating to email communications, a laptop and a desktop computer.
The suspect has been charged with jointly committing copyright infringement for commercial purposes through the unauthorised reproduction, adaptation and communication to the public of cinematographic works.
The DIP described the operation as part of Thailand’s intensified efforts to strengthen border surveillance and enforcement measures to protect the film industry, copyright owners and the country’s creative economy.
DIP warns against illegal streaming ahead of World Cup
Auramon reaffirmed that the unauthorised dissemination of copyrighted films or other protected content, whether through uploading, streaming, sharing, retransmitting or other forms of online exploitation, constitutes copyright infringement and is punishable under Thai law.
The DIP will continue taking firm and sustained action against all forms of copyright piracy and infringement networks, she added.
Ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the department will also intensify surveillance, inspections and law enforcement against unauthorised live streaming of matches, the distribution of illegal viewing links, and the unauthorised use of match footage or clips for commercial gain.
The measures are intended to ensure full protection of copyright owners’ rights and promote a fair and sustainable digital environment for all stakeholders.
Under the Copyright Act, general copyright infringement is punishable by a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 baht. If the offence is committed for commercial purposes or financial gain, offenders may face six months to four years in prison and a fine of 100,000 to 800,000 baht.
Public urged to report copyright infringement
The DIP also urged the public not to access or support websites and platforms that infringe copyright.
Such activity not only violates the rights of creators and copyright owners, but also harms the creative industries, employment and the national economy, the department noted.
Anyone who encounters suspected intellectual property infringement is encouraged to report it to the Intellectual Property Rights Suppression Division of the Department of Intellectual Property at 02 547 4702, hotline 1368, or via www.ipthailand.go.th.