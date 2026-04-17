DIP registers Baan Phaeo snakeskin gourami as new GI product in Samut Sakhon

These products have firm, dry flesh that does not fall apart and carries no muddy odour. Once fried, the flesh remains tender, the saltiness is well balanced, and the fish releases a distinctive aroma.

At present, production of Baan Phaeo snakeskin gourami totals around 8 million kilogrammes per year, generating as much as 740 million baht annually for the provincial economy.

Auramon added that the GI registration is in line with the Commerce Ministry’s policy of systematically adding value to agricultural products and community-identity goods.

DIP has adopted a comprehensive approach to promoting and upgrading such products, including establishing product quality control systems to strengthen consumer confidence, providing marketing knowledge for entrepreneurs, and developing modern packaging that reflects the GI identity and suits the premium market.

The department is also working to expand both online and offline marketing channels, including participation in domestic and international trade fairs, securing distribution channels in department stores, wholesale and retail outlets nationwide, and on leading online platforms.

Baan Phaeo snakeskin gourami has strong potential thanks to its quality, flavour and distinctive local identity, Auramon said. It can be further developed into processed foods, ready-to-eat products and high-quality gifts, helping to raise its value and broaden market opportunities in a sustainable way.

In addition, DIP is committed to promoting GI production areas as community tourism destinations, linking locally distinctive products with travel experiences. This supports the policy of “Amazing Thailand 365 Days”, championed by Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, which aims to lift products and services into the high-value tourism segment.

The policy seeks to use the strengths of local products in terms of quality and identity to generate income for local entrepreneurs throughout the year. Thailand currently has 256 registered GI products, which together generate more than 115.97 billion baht in economic value for communities nationwide.

DIP said it is confident that GI registration will help make Baan Phaeo snakeskin gourami more widely known, while encouraging producers and businesses in Samut Sakhon to maintain production standards and continue developing the GI product.

The move is expected to support growth not only in high-value agriculture but also in Thailand’s food soft power, while turning production areas into learning centres and community-based tourism destinations.

In the long term, this is expected to create income, spread economic opportunities and improve the quality of life for local people in a sustainable way.