Retail recovery still missing as Q2 confidence sinks below 50

The second is supply chain disruption. With the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea route, including the Suez Canal and Bab el-Mandeb, facing heightened risk, major shipping lines may be forced to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding two to four weeks to transport times. That raises the risk of out-of-stock situations, especially for construction materials such as steel and aluminium, where shortages and price volatility could intensify.

The third is the direct hit to consumer demand. Retailers warned that Thailand’s economy faces rising recession risk if the war drags on, with some research houses projecting that 2026 GDP growth could fall below 0.7% or tip into contraction. In that environment, confidence would deteriorate further, households would focus almost entirely on essentials, and department stores as well as lifestyle retailers would come under heavier pressure.

Even so, the survey said the sector is not without support factors for the rest of the year if businesses can adapt quickly enough.

One is public investment, with state infrastructure spending expected to become more visible from mid-year and help spread income to workers and provincial communities, particularly those linked to construction wholesale and essential consumer goods.

Another is the growing opportunity in private-label products. As consumers become more familiar with own-brand goods during a period of economic strain, the second half of the year could be when those products gain more lasting traction. Retailers able to develop private-label lines with quality close to national brands could see stronger profitability.

The third support factor is a shift in operating strategy, from a traditional focus on efficiency towards what the survey described as “hyper-velocity”. After the first quarter, often a period of stock management, the businesses most likely to survive and grow are expected to be those that prioritise inventory velocity rather than relying solely on gross margin.

A deeper regional breakdown of same-store sales confidence in March showed that sentiment remained below the 50-point midpoint across every region, even where there were some month-on-month improvements.

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, which account for 43% of the country’s retail, wholesale and services GPP value, sales rose most clearly in hypermarkets and construction-material stores, while department stores and fashion-lifestyle outlets saw declines. The modest improvement came mainly from panic buying, with basket size rising on Middle East-related anxiety while shopping frequency remained largely unchanged.

In the Central region, sales were broadly stable at department stores and major restaurant chains, but increased at convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets and construction-material retailers. Again, the rise was most evident in spending per basket rather than shopping frequency, reinforcing the stockpiling trend.

In the North, stores selling consumer essentials and construction materials posted sales growth of more than 5%, while smaller supermarkets, small-format convenience stores, bakery supply shops and restaurant businesses recorded declines of less than 5%. The pattern again pointed to fewer shopping trips but larger purchases each time, suggesting the same precautionary buying behaviour. Department stores, building materials, fashion, leather goods, cosmetics, and food and beverage outlets were broadly flat.

The Northeast remained the weakest region, with sentiment improving only slightly compared with others. The region is still under pressure from falling crop prices, weaker agricultural employment and household purchasing power that has yet to recover fully, as well as unrest linked to clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border. What spending gains there were came mainly from essential-goods shops and were relatively limited, suggesting the region’s consumer demand remains softer than elsewhere.

The South, where tourism income plays a leading role alongside rubber and palm as key economic crops, recorded a comparatively stronger increase in sentiment. As in other regions, the gains were concentrated in essential-goods retailers and construction-material outlets, driven mainly by higher basket spending while shopping frequency stayed flat.

Taken together, the March figures suggest that retail spending in Thailand has not truly turned a corner. The short-term uplift was fuelled more by fear than confidence, and retailers are now looking into the second quarter with growing unease over energy costs, disrupted supply chains and the risk of a broader consumer slowdown.