Discover Thai Fruits 2026 shines spotlight on Thai GI mangoes

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP), under the Commerce Ministry, in collaboration with Tops under Central Food Retail, has launched the “Discover Thai Fruits 2026” campaign to promote Thai fruits registered as Geographical Indication (GI) products, with the aim of raising awareness and encouraging the consumption of Thai fruit.
The launch took place at Central Westgate shopping centre in Nonthaburi on Thursday (March 26). High-quality GI fruits from production sources across the country will be rotated on sale throughout the year at more than 726 branches of Tops and Jing Jai Farmers’ Market nationwide.
The campaign is being kicked off with one of the most popular fruits of the summer season — GI mangoes in a variety of types — with the aim of adding value to distinctive agricultural products and expanding market opportunities for Thai farmers.
Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the DIP, said Thai fruit is one of the country’s high-potential signature agricultural products. Thailand currently has more than 119 GI fruit items, accounting for around 47% of all Thai GI products, which total 254 items.
She said mangoes are among Thailand’s key economic fruits, enjoying strong popularity in both domestic and international markets.
A total of 13 GI mango items from nine provinces have already been registered, all of which stand out for their quality and clearly reflect the unique characteristics of their places of origin, including geography, climate, soil and local cultivation wisdom.
She added that together, they generated a total market value of more than 1.04 billion baht in 2025.
As summer is the season when mangoes are at their best and enter the market in large volumes, Auramon said it presents an important opportunity to drive proactive marketing in order to increase the value of agricultural products and provide stable income for farmers and producing communities.
At the campaign launch, six GI mango products from key growing areas in Thailand were introduced:
Piriya Kamoldechdecha, deputy managing director for fresh food purchasing at Central Food Retail, said Tops has consistently placed importance on supporting Thai farmers and entrepreneurs, particularly GI products, which reflect the wisdom and distinctive identity of local communities.
He said Tops is committed to bringing quality GI products from production sources across the country to consumers through modern retail channels, making Thai signature products more accessible while also opening more sales channels for farmers and entrepreneurs through more than 726 branches of Tops, Tops Food Hall and Tops Daily, as well as 34 branches of Jing Jai Farmers’ Market in 30 provinces, which serve as key outlets for GI products in Thailand.
For the “Discover Thai Fruits 2026 – GI Mango” campaign, Tops is presenting GI mangoes under the concept “GI My Choice”, working with the DIP to select quality GI fruit from farmers and producing communities for direct sale to consumers.
The products are available both as ready-to-eat fresh fruit and in Chalom, traditional woven packaging that reflects Thai identity, making them more attractive and convenient as gifts.
The campaign also features value-added products and bakery items such as mango coconut puff, mango cream bun, mango Danish cup and mango tart, all made using GI mangoes as a key ingredient. This is intended to create a new experience for consumers, add value to produce and broaden the uses of agricultural raw materials.
Beyond the GI mangoes that will be on sale throughout March and April this year, the DIP and Tops also plan to run campaigns promoting other GI fruits throughout 2026, including durian, pineapple and Hom Thong bananas, particularly during harvest seasons.
The aim is to help distribute produce from growing areas to market at the right time and reduce the risk of large volumes entering the market simultaneously, which could affect agricultural prices.
The cooperation between the DIP and Tops marks another important step in public-private collaboration to connect Thai GI products with modern retail channels, making local agricultural identity products easier for consumers to access while expanding market opportunities for farmers and community entrepreneurs and creating added value for Thai agricultural produce.
Consumers can now buy GI mangoes at Tops, Tops Food Hall, Tops Daily and Jing Jai Farmers’ Market branches nationwide. For more information, visit the GI Thailand and Tops Thailand Facebook pages.