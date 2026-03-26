Discover Thai Fruits 2026 shines spotlight on Thai GI mangoes

At the campaign launch, six GI mango products from key growing areas in Thailand were introduced:

Golden Nam Dok Mai Bang Khla mango from Chachoengsao, which has a long oval shape, a thin golden-yellow skin, deep yellow flesh, a smooth fibreless texture, a thin flat seed, and a sweet fragrant taste. Its qualities are attributed to cultivation in the Bang Pakong River basin, where alluvial soil drains well and the area is influenced by three types of water — fresh, brackish and saline.



from Chachoengsao, which has a long oval shape, a thin golden-yellow skin, deep yellow flesh, a smooth fibreless texture, a thin flat seed, and a sweet fragrant taste. Its qualities are attributed to cultivation in the Bang Pakong River basin, where alluvial soil drains well and the area is influenced by three types of water — fresh, brackish and saline. Khai Tuek Pad Riew mango from Chachoengsao, which has a rounded fruit shape resembling a heart, crisp flesh, a yellow-orange colour, and a rich sweet-sour taste so highly regarded that it is said one would “sell a building to buy it”.



from Chachoengsao, which has a rounded fruit shape resembling a heart, crisp flesh, a yellow-orange colour, and a rich sweet-sour taste so highly regarded that it is said one would “sell a building to buy it”. Raed Pad Riew mango from Chachoengsao, which has a rounded oval shape with a raised back resembling a rhinoceros horn. When unripe, it has white, crisp flesh and a sharply sour taste, while when ripe it develops pale yellow flesh with a sweet aroma.



from Chachoengsao, which has a rounded oval shape with a raised back resembling a rhinoceros horn. When unripe, it has white, crisp flesh and a sharply sour taste, while when ripe it develops pale yellow flesh with a sweet aroma. Keow Savoy Pad Riew mango from Chachoengsao, which has a long curved shape, thick crisp flesh, a sweet rich flavour, and a thin flat seed. It is grown in an area influenced by a tropical climate and sea breezes.



from Chachoengsao, which has a long curved shape, thick crisp flesh, a sweet rich flavour, and a thin flat seed. It is grown in an area influenced by a tropical climate and sea breezes. Phitsanulok Golden Nam Dok Mai mango from Noen Maprang, Wang Thong and Wat Bot districts, which has large fruit shaped like a water droplet, pale yellow skin, firm flesh that is not overly juicy, a sweet fragrance, and a thin flat seed. It is grown in well-drained soil rich in potassium.



from Noen Maprang, Wang Thong and Wat Bot districts, which has large fruit shaped like a water droplet, pale yellow skin, firm flesh that is not overly juicy, a sweet fragrance, and a thin flat seed. It is grown in well-drained soil rich in potassium. Yaai Klam Nonthaburi mango, a local variety distinctive to Nonthaburi province, with a compact heart-like shape, fine dense flesh, very little fibre, and a naturally sweet taste when ripe, with deep yellow flesh.

Piriya Kamoldechdecha, deputy managing director for fresh food purchasing at Central Food Retail, said Tops has consistently placed importance on supporting Thai farmers and entrepreneurs, particularly GI products, which reflect the wisdom and distinctive identity of local communities.

He said Tops is committed to bringing quality GI products from production sources across the country to consumers through modern retail channels, making Thai signature products more accessible while also opening more sales channels for farmers and entrepreneurs through more than 726 branches of Tops, Tops Food Hall and Tops Daily, as well as 34 branches of Jing Jai Farmers’ Market in 30 provinces, which serve as key outlets for GI products in Thailand.

For the “Discover Thai Fruits 2026 – GI Mango” campaign, Tops is presenting GI mangoes under the concept “GI My Choice”, working with the DIP to select quality GI fruit from farmers and producing communities for direct sale to consumers.

The products are available both as ready-to-eat fresh fruit and in Chalom, traditional woven packaging that reflects Thai identity, making them more attractive and convenient as gifts.

The campaign also features value-added products and bakery items such as mango coconut puff, mango cream bun, mango Danish cup and mango tart, all made using GI mangoes as a key ingredient. This is intended to create a new experience for consumers, add value to produce and broaden the uses of agricultural raw materials.

Beyond the GI mangoes that will be on sale throughout March and April this year, the DIP and Tops also plan to run campaigns promoting other GI fruits throughout 2026, including durian, pineapple and Hom Thong bananas, particularly during harvest seasons.

The aim is to help distribute produce from growing areas to market at the right time and reduce the risk of large volumes entering the market simultaneously, which could affect agricultural prices.

The cooperation between the DIP and Tops marks another important step in public-private collaboration to connect Thai GI products with modern retail channels, making local agricultural identity products easier for consumers to access while expanding market opportunities for farmers and community entrepreneurs and creating added value for Thai agricultural produce.

Consumers can now buy GI mangoes at Tops, Tops Food Hall, Tops Daily and Jing Jai Farmers’ Market branches nationwide. For more information, visit the GI Thailand and Tops Thailand Facebook pages.