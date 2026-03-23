DIP brings premium Thai GI goods to Central Pinklao at GI Market 2026

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) is advancing government policy by stepping up support for Geographical Indication (GI) products, promoting distinctive local goods from across Thailand while continuing to expand marketing channels.

This move aims to drive local economies and generate income for farmers, producers, entrepreneurs and local communities.

To achieve this goal, DIP is hosting “GI Market 2026”, which brings together more than 70 stalls of quality GI products from around the country. Visitors can sample and shop for a wide range of items from March 23 to 29 this year at the Promotion Zone on the G floor of Central Pinklao in Bangkok.

The department’s director-general, Auramon Supthaweethum, said the Commerce Ministry places great importance on enhancing the potential of GI products, which reflect local identity and are closely linked to geographical characteristics such as soil, water, climate and community wisdom.

These factors make them distinctive not only in quality but also in the stories behind them, setting them apart from ordinary products. Thailand currently has 254 registered GI products, generating economic value of more than 115 billion baht, she said.

She added that promoting marketing channels through events such as GI Market is another key mechanism for boosting competitiveness and expanding trade opportunities, enabling GI products to reach urban consumers and markets with high purchasing power.