ONCB inspects Phayao home as Melbourne heroin probe widens

The agency said it would provide further updates as the case progresses. It also urged anyone with information related to narcotics to contact the ONCB hotline at 1386, available 24 hours a day.

‘Rose’ account remains key online lead

The Phayao inspection follows earlier findings that the cabin crew member allegedly accepted a carry-for-hire job through a social media group. A Facebook user named “Rose” reportedly contacted her to carry Thai goods to Australia for a fee of 8,800 baht, with the parcel later delivered to her condominium before her trip.

Investigators are checking the parcel trail and trying to identify the person behind the “Rose” account. Authorities are also examining whether the woman was connected to a wider network or acted as a hired carrier, while Thai investigators continue coordinating with Australian authorities.

Parcel trail leads back to condominium

Earlier evidence reviewed by investigators included CCTV footage from the woman’s condominium. A parcel was reportedly delivered to the condominium in the Bang Na area before the woman later took the luggage with her on the trip. A search of her condominium did not find additional suspicious items, and her boyfriend was also invited to provide information.

The investigation is now focused on the sender, the online account, the delivery route and any possible accomplices linked to the alleged cross-border smuggling operation.

Australian case continues in court

The Australian side of the case remains active. Reuters reported that a 26-year-old Thai Airways employee was charged in Australia after authorities allegedly found more than 1 kilogramme of heroin concealed in tote bags at Melbourne Airport. The woman was working as a flight attendant when she arrived in Melbourne on June 25, according to Reuters.

Australian authorities said the alleged drugs had an estimated street value of A$500,000. The woman faces charges of importing and possessing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug, with each charge carrying a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison. She was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on September 14.

Thai Airways has said it is cooperating with relevant authorities and has strict rules governing employee conduct. Australian officials have also warned that criminal syndicates continue to target trusted insiders, including airline crew, for drug trafficking.