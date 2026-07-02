Thailand examined as heroin parcel transit point to Australia: ONCB

Thai anti-narcotics officials say they have identified the overseas origin of the heroin in the case involving flight attendant Mina, while investigators are checking whether a woman known as “Dear” was waiting to receive the parcel in Australia.

Areepak Ngernbamroong, deputy secretary-general and spokesperson of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), said the network appeared to use people described as “pilots” to move items back and forth before drugs were held temporarily and sent overseas.

The ONCB has obtained parts of the route, information on the group involved and details of the intended recipient in Australia, she said.

The information will be matched with evidence held by Australian authorities.

Areepak said the ONCB now knew the source of both the drugs and the cloth bag in Mina’s case, but could not disclose details because a deeper operation was underway.

She confirmed only that the heroin allegedly carried by Mina came from outside Thailand.

Officials are still tracing the exact route.

Areepak said drug movements had been linked to the Golden Triangle and Kanchanaburi, while Thailand was not a production source for this type of drug.

She said traffickers often used Thai territory as a place to pack items and switch parcels before passing them on.