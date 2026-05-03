US keeps Thailand on IP Watch List while urging legal reforms

The United States has announced its 2026 assessment of intellectual property protection among major trading partners, keeping Thailand on its Watch List (WL), while recognising the country’s continued progress in raising intellectual property protection standards in line with international norms and strengthening law enforcement.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, said the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) prepares an annual report on the intellectual property protection status of major trading partners under the US Special 301 trade provisions to assess the level of intellectual property protection in partner countries.

The assessment is divided into three groups:

Priority Foreign Country (PFC) Priority Watch List (PWL) Watch List (WL)

The latest announcement, made on Friday (May 1, 2026) Thailand time, stated that Thailand remained on the Watch List (WL), along with 18 other trading partners: Algeria, Argentina, Barbados, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, the European Union, Guatemala, Mexico, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Türkiye.

This year, the United States made its assessment more stringent.

After no country was placed in the PFC category last year, Vietnam was moved from the WL to the PFC category in the latest announcement.

The United States also placed six countries on the PWL: Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia and Venezuela.

At the same time, it added the European Union to the WL this year.