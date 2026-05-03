DSI completes probe into alleged VIP treatment for Chinese inmates, sends case to NACC

The Department of Corrections has announced that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has completed its probe into alleged corruption linked to VIP treatment for Chinese inmates at Bangkok Remand Prison, with the case file now forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for further legal proceedings.
The department said it had earlier submitted relevant information and evidence to the DSI after the case expanded from a complaint over alleged special treatment for Chinese inmates into a wider investigation involving prison officials.
The case stemmed from a complaint examined by the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand (NHRC) over alleged special services provided to Chinese inmates at Bangkok Remand Prison. The complaint alleged that such treatment amounted to discrimination and a violation of human rights.
The Corrections Department said the Justice Ministry had taken disciplinary action to restore public confidence and crack down on corruption within the organisation.
Under Justice Ministry Order No 240/2568, dated November 24, 2025, a committee was appointed to conduct a serious disciplinary investigation into the prison commander and a personal secretary.
Both were immediately ordered to be temporarily removed from government service pending the investigation, in order to ensure transparency and fairness in the inquiry.
The department said further in-depth checks found alleged demands for benefits by a group of individuals.
According to the department, the group was accused of seeking benefits in exchange for refraining from taking disciplinary and criminal action against inmates found to have possessed mobile phones.
The department said such conduct constituted a serious disciplinary offence.
The Corrections Department said it had reported the findings to the Justice Ministry, which then issued Order No 1562/2568, dated November 28, 2025.
The order appointed a committee to conduct a serious disciplinary investigation into officials allegedly involved in demanding benefits in connection with inmates’ possession of mobile phones.
The investigation also covers officials accused of facilitating improper lawyer visits to inmates in exchange for benefits.
Those officials were also placed under serious disciplinary investigation and temporarily removed from government service pending the inquiry.
The Corrections Department insisted that all action was being taken in line with evidence and civil service disciplinary regulations.
It said there would be no assistance or protection for wrongdoers, adding that the measures were intended to maintain operational standards among correctional officials nationwide.
The department said the case was also aimed at reassuring the public that all inmates are supervised and treated equally, without exception.
The department said it had instructed all prisons and correctional institutions nationwide to strictly comply with the Corrections Act BE 2560 (2017), as well as relevant regulations and operational guidelines.
Correctional facilities were also told to uphold inmate-control standards known as the 50Ps, to ensure that all inmates are treated equally, transparently and with respect for human dignity.