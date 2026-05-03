DSI completes probe into alleged VIP treatment for Chinese inmates, sends case to NACC

Probe widens to alleged benefit-seeking

The department said further in-depth checks found alleged demands for benefits by a group of individuals.

According to the department, the group was accused of seeking benefits in exchange for refraining from taking disciplinary and criminal action against inmates found to have possessed mobile phones.

The department said such conduct constituted a serious disciplinary offence.

More officials investigated over mobile phones and lawyer visits

The Corrections Department said it had reported the findings to the Justice Ministry, which then issued Order No 1562/2568, dated November 28, 2025.

The order appointed a committee to conduct a serious disciplinary investigation into officials allegedly involved in demanding benefits in connection with inmates’ possession of mobile phones.

The investigation also covers officials accused of facilitating improper lawyer visits to inmates in exchange for benefits.

Those officials were also placed under serious disciplinary investigation and temporarily removed from government service pending the inquiry.

Department insists no wrongdoers will be protected

The Corrections Department insisted that all action was being taken in line with evidence and civil service disciplinary regulations.

It said there would be no assistance or protection for wrongdoers, adding that the measures were intended to maintain operational standards among correctional officials nationwide.

The department said the case was also aimed at reassuring the public that all inmates are supervised and treated equally, without exception.

Prisons ordered to strictly follow rules

The department said it had instructed all prisons and correctional institutions nationwide to strictly comply with the Corrections Act BE 2560 (2017), as well as relevant regulations and operational guidelines.

Correctional facilities were also told to uphold inmate-control standards known as the 50Ps, to ensure that all inmates are treated equally, transparently and with respect for human dignity.