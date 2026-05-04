Bangkok faces extreme heat alert as heat index exceeds 52°C

Four heat-index risk levels

The heat index refers to the temperature that the human body actually feels at a given time. It is calculated from air temperature and relative humidity, making it a more useful indicator of heat-related health risks than maximum temperature alone.

The BMA Environment Department has divided the heat-index warning system into four levels:

Caution: 27.0-32.9°C

People should follow weather warnings. Vulnerable groups are advised to drink clean water regularly.

Warning: 33.0-41.9°C

Outdoor activities should be reduced between 11am and 3pm. Vulnerable people who experience unusual symptoms should seek medical attention.

Danger: 42.0-51.9°C

People should closely monitor their condition. Vulnerable groups should see a doctor immediately if unusual symptoms occur.

Extreme danger: 52°C and above

All outdoor activities should be avoided. Anyone experiencing abnormal symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

Where to find cooling shelters and emergency help

Bangkok residents who need to travel or seek refuge during extreme heat can search for nearby “Heat Escape Rooms” through the Greener Bangkok website: greener.bangkok.go.th/heat-escape-room.

They can also check real-time updates via the AIR BKK application.

In an emergency, or if someone loses consciousness because of the heat, people should call the 1669 emergency hotline immediately.