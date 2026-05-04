US-Iran shipping tensions grow over Hormuz plan for stranded ships

Iran’s armed forces on Monday (May 4) warned the US military not to move into the Strait of Hormuz, after President Donald Trump said Washington would begin helping ships trapped in the Gulf during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Trump said on Sunday that the United States would assist vessels and crews that had been “locked up” in the key shipping route for more than two months and were running short of food and other supplies. He gave few details on how the plan would operate.

“We have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Iran’s armed forces unified command responded by telling US forces to stay away from the strait. It said Iranian forces would “respond harshly” to any threat, and instructed commercial ships and oil tankers not to move without coordination with Iran’s military.

“We have repeatedly said the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in our hands and that the safe passage of vessels needs to be coordinated with the armed forces,” Ali Abdollahi, head of the unified command, said in a statement.

“We warn that any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive US army, will be attacked if they intend to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz.”

US Central Command said it would back the effort with 15,000 military personnel, more than 100 aircraft based on land and at sea, as well as warships and drones.

“Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade,” Admiral Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander, said in a statement.