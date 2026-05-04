Blocked in Hormuz — Trump moves to help stranded vessels

US President Donald Trump said Washington would begin an operation to help vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz, describing the move as a humanitarian effort for neutral countries affected by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.
Trump gave few operational details, but said ships and crews stranded in the key waterway were facing shortages of food and supplies. He warned that any attempt to obstruct the US effort would be met firmly.
The announcement came as Iran said it was reviewing Washington’s response to its latest peace proposal. Iranian state media reported that the US response had been passed to Tehran through Pakistan, although there was no immediate confirmation from Washington or Islamabad.
Iran’s proposal would prioritise an end to the war and the lifting of rival blockades around Gulf shipping before turning to the more difficult issue of nuclear negotiations. Tehran has suggested that nuclear talks be moved to a later phase, a position that appears to clash with Washington’s demand for tougher limits on Iran’s nuclear programme before hostilities end.
Trump has signalled dissatisfaction with the Iranian offer, saying he was unlikely to accept it in its current form, although he also said he was still reviewing the proposal’s exact wording. Asked whether US strikes on Iran could resume, he left the possibility open while saying he did not want to discuss military options in detail.
The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the crisis. Iran has restricted most shipping through the waterway for more than two months, while the US has imposed its own restrictions on vessels from Iranian ports. The disruption has affected a major route for global oil and gas supplies and added pressure on fuel prices.
Iranian media said Tehran’s 14-point plan includes a US military withdrawal from nearby areas, an end to the blockade, the release of frozen assets, compensation, sanctions relief, an end to fighting on all fronts including Lebanon, and a new mechanism to manage the strait.
The wider diplomatic effort is also being complicated by fighting linked to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Iran has said talks with Washington cannot resume unless a ceasefire also holds there, while Israel has issued fresh evacuation warnings in parts of southern Lebanon.