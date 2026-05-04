Blocked in Hormuz — Trump moves to help stranded vessels

US President Donald Trump said Washington would begin an operation to help vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz, describing the move as a humanitarian effort for neutral countries affected by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Trump gave few operational details, but said ships and crews stranded in the key waterway were facing shortages of food and supplies. He warned that any attempt to obstruct the US effort would be met firmly.

The announcement came as Iran said it was reviewing Washington’s response to its latest peace proposal. Iranian state media reported that the US response had been passed to Tehran through Pakistan, although there was no immediate confirmation from Washington or Islamabad.