Loei’s Phi Khon Nam festival draws crowds to Chiang Khan village

Loei Governor Chaipoj Jaroonpong presided over the official opening of the Phi Khon Nam festival in Ban Na Sao village on Sunday (May 3).

The atmosphere was lively throughout the event, with Phi Khon Nam performers dancing along the streets and creating excitement on both sides of the route. Thai and foreign tourists turned out in large numbers to witness the rare cultural spectacle.

One of the most memorable scenes this year was the sight of local young people dressing as Phi Khon Nam and dancing alongside adults.

Their participation reflected efforts to nurture pride in their hometown and pass on local culture to the next generation, helping keep the Phi Khon Nam tradition sacred, vibrant and alive year after year.

The event is not only a way to preserve local heritage, but also an important form of soft power that supports the government’s tourism and economic policies. It has helped turn Ban Na Sao village into a cultural destination attracting attention during the festival period.