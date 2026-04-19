Bangkok to mark 244 years of Rattanakosin with three-site festival

The government has invited the public and tourists to join the “Under the Royal Grace: 244 Years of Rattanakosin” celebrations from April 22-26 at Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park, National Museum Bangkok and Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan, as Thailand marks the 244th anniversary of the founding of Rattanakosin. The event commemorates April 21, 1782, when King Rama I established Rattanakosin as the capital.
The Culture Ministry has framed the festival around three different settings, combining history, performance and community life. At Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park, visitors will find an outdoor multimedia exhibition, interactive installations, a cultural market, Thai food and dessert demonstrations, contemporary workshops, and free cultural performances ranging from khon and lakhon nok to folk shows and youth music.
At National Museum Bangkok, the highlight is “Rattanakosin Royal Night”, billed as an after-dark heritage experience with night-time museum access, outdoor film screenings, cultural performances, food and product stalls, and academic talks. Official publicity also says visitors will be able to try AI-generated royal Thai costume photography, adding a digital element to the traditional setting.
The third venue, Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan, will host the Khlong San-Kudi Chin Cultural Walk, giving visitors a closer look at the riverside community’s way of life. Activities include merit-making, cultural product demonstrations, a three-faith food competition, cultural and orchestral performances, and a Mahachat sermon offered in royal merit to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.
Officials say the festival is designed not only as a commemoration, but also as a way to encourage public participation, cultural learning and local economic activity. In earlier publicity, the event was described as a family-friendly experience for both Thai and international visitors, intended to showcase living heritage across three parts of the capital.