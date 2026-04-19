Bangkok to mark 244 years of Rattanakosin with three-site festival

The government has invited the public and tourists to join the “Under the Royal Grace: 244 Years of Rattanakosin” celebrations from April 22-26 at Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park, National Museum Bangkok and Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan, as Thailand marks the 244th anniversary of the founding of Rattanakosin. The event commemorates April 21, 1782, when King Rama I established Rattanakosin as the capital.

Three venues, three ways to experience Rattanakosin

The Culture Ministry has framed the festival around three different settings, combining history, performance and community life. At Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park, visitors will find an outdoor multimedia exhibition, interactive installations, a cultural market, Thai food and dessert demonstrations, contemporary workshops, and free cultural performances ranging from khon and lakhon nok to folk shows and youth music.