Rare Great Eared Nightjar sighting draws interest in Thailand

Mongkol Chaipakdee, chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, said that during the recent Songkran holiday, a ‘Great Eared Nightjar’, a rare wild bird that is notoriously difficult to spot in nature, was seen in clear view by the roadside near Ban Krang Camp on the route towards Khao Phanoen Thung, allowing tourists to admire it at close range.

The Great Eared Nightjar is the largest member of the nightjar family found in Thailand.

Its most distinctive features are the upright feather tufts on its head, resembling small ears or tiny horns, and its brownish-grey camouflage, which blends strikingly with dry leaves and vines.

The bird is normally nocturnal and highly adept at hiding during the day, so the fact that it remained perched openly on a branch throughout the day was an exceptionally rare sight.