Rare Great Eared Nightjar sighting draws interest in Thailand

Mongkol Chaipakdee, chief of Kaeng Krachan National Park, said that during the recent Songkran holiday, a ‘Great Eared Nightjar’, a rare wild bird that is notoriously difficult to spot in nature, was seen in clear view by the roadside near Ban Krang Camp on the route towards Khao Phanoen Thung, allowing tourists to admire it at close range.
The Great Eared Nightjar is the largest member of the nightjar family found in Thailand.
Its most distinctive features are the upright feather tufts on its head, resembling small ears or tiny horns, and its brownish-grey camouflage, which blends strikingly with dry leaves and vines.
The bird is normally nocturnal and highly adept at hiding during the day, so the fact that it remained perched openly on a branch throughout the day was an exceptionally rare sight.
After images of the Great Eared Nightjar were shared on social media, they sparked widespread interest, especially among wildlife photographers and nature lovers who had travelled to enjoy butterfly-watching during the holiday.
Many headed to the Stream 2 area to admire the beauty of this rare bird.
Observations showed that large numbers of tourists and photographers were interested in the sighting, queuing in an orderly manner to take pictures.
Cars were parked in a long line by the roadside, and visitors took turns moving into the photography spot at a suitable distance to avoid startling the bird.
It was a golden opportunity for many photographers who had waited a long time to encounter this species.
This incident reaffirmed that ‘Ban Krang Camp’ remains one of Thailand’s best destinations for birdwatching and butterfly-watching, thanks to the diversity of its ecosystem, which supports both resident and migratory birds throughout the year.
The appearance of this rare bird also reflected the success of conservation efforts and the richness of Kaeng Krachan National Park.