Icelandair offers free 10-day trip for the world’s worst photographer

Icelandair has launched a playful new global campaign to find what it calls a “really bad photographer”, offering the winner a free 10-day trip to Iceland along with US$50,000 in exchange for taking part in the project and allowing the airline to use the resulting photos and content in its marketing.

The idea behind the campaign is simple: Icelandair wants to show that Iceland’s landscapes are so spectacular that even someone with little or no photography skill can still come away with beautiful images. The airline is effectively betting that the country’s geysers, black-sand beaches, glaciers and dramatic scenery are impossible to make look bad.

According to the official campaign page, the selected participant will receive an approximately 10-day trip in Iceland, with travel expenses covered, as well as US$50,000 for their photographs, content and participation. Icelandair says the winner’s images may appear in a global campaign and could also be featured in other publications and exhibitions.

The campaign also leans heavily into humour, presenting the search almost as a badge of honour for people whose holiday snaps regularly disappoint them. But behind the joke is a clear tourism message: Icelandair wants to market the country through a more natural, less polished lens, using ordinary travellers rather than professional photographers to showcase its scenery. That framing is also reflected in media coverage of the campaign.