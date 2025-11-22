Thai students document Wuhan life in photo contest

The contest is part of the six-week study program, which kicked off on Oct 13.
"The students took photos of campus life, city landmarks, and everyday scenes in Wuhan," said Wang Xiaoxiao, deputy director of HUST's news centre. "These images reflect knowledge exchange and cultural dialogue."
Participants will continue documenting their experiences after returning to Thailand.
The contest encouraged students to take photos of their academic events at the university, their interactions with local students, city images, and cultural experiences.
Hosted by Thailand's digital economy promotion agency and HUST's School of Software Engineering, the program aims to train talent for future industries.
China Daily
Asia News Network