Thai students document Wuhan life in photo contest

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2025

Fifty Thai students from the Outstanding Development Opportunity Scholarship program recently recorded their time at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, Hubei province, with photos that they submitted to a photography contest.

The contest is part of the six-week study program, which kicked off on Oct 13.

Thai students document Wuhan life in photo contest

"The students took photos of campus life, city landmarks, and everyday scenes in Wuhan," said Wang Xiaoxiao, deputy director of HUST's news centre. "These images reflect knowledge exchange and cultural dialogue."

Participants will continue documenting their experiences after returning to Thailand.

The contest encouraged students to take photos of their academic events at the university, their interactions with local students, city images, and cultural experiences.

Thai students document Wuhan life in photo contest

Hosted by Thailand's digital economy promotion agency and HUST's School of Software Engineering, the program aims to train talent for future industries.

China Daily

Asia News Network

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy