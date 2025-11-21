Thailand seeks China’s approval to reopen dried seahorse exports as high-value aquatic product

Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has held a bilateral meeting with China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) to discuss cooperation on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures and to exchange technical information to support sustainable trade in agricultural and fisheries products.

After the meeting, Thitiporn Laoprasert, Director-General of the Department of Fisheries, said the department had formally asked China to restore Thai dried seahorses to its list of permitted animal-based medicinal ingredients. Thailand halted seahorse exports in 2016 after concerns were raised that harvesting from the wild could endanger the species.

However, demand for dried seahorses—particularly from China—remains high, and Thailand believes it now has sufficient capacity to supply the market sustainably. The Department of Fisheries has promoted commercial seahorse farming to reduce pressure on wild populations. So far, 20 farmers have been supported, with five already operating independently. Currently, one seahorse farm has been certified under the 2025 CITES-aligned regulations for aquatic wildlife breeding, with two more in the approval process. This demonstrates Thailand’s readiness to resume exporting high-value marine products to China.