Vietnam, Thailand promote sustainable fisheries cooperation

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has called on Thailand to continue close coordination with Vietnam in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, including information exchange on violations involving fishing vessels and fishermen, as well as collaboration in fisheries and maritime affairs.

During her meeting with the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs at the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eksiri Pintaruchi, on October 9 in Thailand, Hang reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong commitment to addressing IUU fishing and thoroughly implementing the EU’s recommendations.

She noted that Vietnam has issued legal documents, tightened fleet management through vessel monitoring and mandatory installation of tracking devices, and strengthened penalties for violations.