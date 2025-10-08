Hydropower dam in Vietnam suffers breach as heavy rains batter northen region

A section of the Bac Khe 1 hydropower dam in Lang Son Province collapsed at noon on Tuesday, sending torrents of water into the operation centre and downstream areas, highlighting the urgent impact of Typhoon Matmo’s heavy rainfall.

The breach, about 10 metres wide, occurred in Kim Dong Commune following days of persistent rain caused by the circulation of storm No. 11.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep said he was travelling to Lang Son to direct the emergency response. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported.