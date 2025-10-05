Vietnam, Thailand seek measures to intensify bilateral collaboration

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung on October 3 held phone talks with Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow – their first discussion following the latter’s appointment on September 19.

Thanking Trung for his letter of congratulations, Sihasak affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Thailand in the region, and agreed to continue strengthening close cooperation between the two ministries, thereby further promoting the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Trung once again congratulated Sihasak on his new position and expressed his delight at witnessing the increasingly profound and substantive development of the bilateral relations, based on mutual respect, trust, and benefit.

He proposed that the two sides continue working together to implement the concrete and important outcomes of the 4th Vietnam–Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting, focusing on the early formulation of an action programme to realise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2026–2030 period.