Vietnam’s coffee exports surpass $7 billion for the first time

Vietnam, the world’s second-largest coffee exporter after Brazil, has achieved a historic milestone as its coffee exports rose by 61% in the first nine months of the year, reaching a value of US$6.98 billion (approximately THB 226 billion). This already exceeds the total coffee export value for the entirety of 2024, amid rising global coffee prices and increased demand from European markets.

Nikkei Asia, citing data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, reported that from October 2024 to August 2025, Vietnam’s coffee export value reached US$7.8 billion, marking the first time in history that the country’s annual coffee exports have surpassed the $7 billion threshold.

Robusta remains Vietnam’s primary coffee variety, accounting for approximately US$4.9 billion in export value this year, with the remainder consisting of Arabica beans.

Global coffee prices hit record highs earlier this year before gradually easing between May and July to levels similar to the previous year, then rebounding once again during August and September.

