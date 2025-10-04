TMD warns of isolated heavy rain as tropical storm “MATMO” intensifies near Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that southerly and southeasterly winds prevail across the Northeast, the East, the eastern part of the Central region, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a weak southwest monsoon continues over the Andaman Sea and western Thailand.

Isolated heavy rains are likely in central areas, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, as well as in the eastern region. Residents and travellers in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and the potential for flash floods.

Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are expected to reach around 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas of heavy rainfall and storm activity.

Meanwhile, severe tropical storm “MATMO” over the upper South China Sea is forecast to intensify, pass Hainan in China, move into the Gulf of Tonkin, and make landfall over northern Vietnam on October 5-6. Authorities confirmed that the storm will not approach Thailand, though its influence may indirectly enhance rainfall in neighbouring regions.