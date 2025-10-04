TMD warns of isolated heavy rain as tropical storm “MATMO” intensifies near Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that southerly and southeasterly winds prevail across the Northeast, the East, the eastern part of the Central region, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a weak southwest monsoon continues over the Andaman Sea and western Thailand.
Isolated heavy rains are likely in central areas, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, as well as in the eastern region. Residents and travellers in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and the potential for flash floods.
Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are expected to reach around 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas of heavy rainfall and storm activity.
Meanwhile, severe tropical storm “MATMO” over the upper South China Sea is forecast to intensify, pass Hainan in China, move into the Gulf of Tonkin, and make landfall over northern Vietnam on October 5-6. Authorities confirmed that the storm will not approach Thailand, though its influence may indirectly enhance rainfall in neighbouring regions.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-26 °C, Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 22-26 °C, Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C, Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C, Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C, Maximum temperature 33-35 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.