Heavy rain and strong winds cause flooding and fallen trees across Bangkok, disrupting traffic

Several areas of Bangkok faced severe weather conditions on Friday morning, with heavy rain and strong winds causing flooding, traffic disruptions, and fallen trees blocking key roads. The main affected routes included Srinakarin Road, Phahonyothin Road, and Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, which saw heavy congestion since 06:25 AM.
According to FM91 Trafficpro on Facebook, the major disruptions were reported as follows:
The Bangkok Flood Prevention Centre reported moderate to light rainfall across various areas, particularly in Lak Si, Chatuchak, Bang Sue, Lat Krabang, Prawet, Bang Na, Khlong Toei, Phra Khanong, Thawi Watthana, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem, and Bang Khun Thian districts.
Citizens are urged to report flooding, fallen trees, or damaged signs via the following channels:
The Hydrographic Department has issued a warning regarding rising water levels in the Chao Phraya River around Phra Chulachomklao Fort and nearby areas. The river is expected to experience unusually high tides from October 3-6, with further monitoring scheduled for October 9-12.
In response, the Royal Irrigation Department has increased the water release from Chao Phraya Dam from 2,300 cubic metres per second to 2,400 cubic metres per second starting at 10:00 on October 2, which will further raise water levels in the Chao Phraya River.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is constructing flood protection embankments along the Chao Phraya River, Bangkok Noi Canal, and Mahasawasdi Canal, covering a total length of 80 kilometres. The embankments range from 2.8 metres to 3.5 metres in height, designed to protect against both river floods and high tides. The sandbag barriers have been fully installed to protect against high tides and upstream water flow, with a height of 2.4 metres to 2.7 metres. The remaining 1.18 km of unprotected land will be reinforced, down from the original 4.35 km.
To manage flooding risks, the BMA has prepared four drainage tunnels and pumping stations along both the Phra Nakhon and Thonburi sides of the river, with a total pumping capacity of 1,230.55 cubic metres per second. Staff will be stationed 24 hours a day to monitor the situation. Additional pumps have been installed in certain areas to prevent water from flowing into the inner city.
For residents living outside the flood protection zones, the following precautions have been issued:
Residents affected by the situation can report issues 24 hours a day at 02-248-5115 or via the Traffy Fondue platform.