Heavy rain and strong winds cause flooding and fallen trees across Bangkok, disrupting traffic

Several areas of Bangkok faced severe weather conditions on Friday morning, with heavy rain and strong winds causing flooding, traffic disruptions, and fallen trees blocking key roads. The main affected routes included Srinakarin Road, Phahonyothin Road, and Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, which saw heavy congestion since 06:25 AM.

According to FM91 Trafficpro on Facebook, the major disruptions were reported as follows:

06:25 AM: Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road – A large tree fell across the road near Nakhonchai Air, causing severe traffic delays. The traffic jam stretched all the way to Rama 7 Bridge.

06:30 AM: Phahonyothin Road – A tree blocked the left lane near Sena Nikhom Intersection, causing significant delays.

06:40 AM: Srinakarin Road (inbound) – Flooding and a fallen tree blocked access to Rama 9 Road, with traffic backed up to the Sri Path Intersection in Suan Luang.

07:22 AM: Srinakarin Road (outbound) – Metal and corrugated iron sheets were blown onto the road, blocking the left lane near Srinakarin Soi 9, causing severe congestion extending to the Lamsali Intersection.

The Bangkok Flood Prevention Centre reported moderate to light rainfall across various areas, particularly in Lak Si, Chatuchak, Bang Sue, Lat Krabang, Prawet, Bang Na, Khlong Toei, Phra Khanong, Thawi Watthana, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem, and Bang Khun Thian districts.

Citizens are urged to report flooding, fallen trees, or damaged signs via the following channels: