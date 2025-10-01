Bangkok Governor inspects road subsidence in Bang Kho Laem, repairs to be completed in three days

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected a road subsidence on Wednesday in front of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) Yannawa Branch on Tok Road, Bang Kho Laem District.

Officials found a soil cavity beneath the concrete road, approximately 1-2 metres deep, causing the road to sag. The affected area is about 26 metres long and 9 metres wide, with a private wall of roughly 20 metres damaged. The location is part of an underground conduit construction project by MEA.

Chadchart said the incident had minimal impact on residents and traffic, as it occurred at the end of Charoenkrung Road. The road had already shown signs of subsidence over the past year and had been repaired previously. Currently, one traffic lane has been closed, but the MEA pipeline below remains intact. Authorities will also check whether soil has entered the Bangkok drainage system.