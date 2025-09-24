Bangkok Governor reports continued land subsidence at Samsen Police Station, sets plans for prevention

Regarding the ongoing land subsidence, Chadchart mentioned that the situation has slowed down significantly. The use of a laser measuring device, which is the same one used by the State Audit Office (SAO), has been implemented at two points to monitor movement. The soil subsidence started in the Samsen Police Station area, and if it continues, it could cause damage to the station’s structure.

He further explained that the team has started sealing gaps with sandbags to prevent water from entering the tunnel and further soil movement. “We need to block the opening, as if it’s a door,” he stated, adding that this method is the best solution. “We can dig it out later if needed, without damaging the building,” he explained.

Regarding the quantity of soil and water, Chadchart said that they estimate around 7,000 cubic metres in total for the affected area, measuring 30 x 30 x 20 metres. He explained that, although the soil movement has slowed down significantly, there is still a risk, and heavy rainfall could further affect the stability, potentially changing the slope.

“The main cause of the soil movement is when the ground has nowhere to go; once blocked, the movement will stop. However, heavy rain can change the slope and affect the stability,” Chadchart said. He clarified that the tunnel structure remains intact and the movement of the earth had no direct impact on the tunnel’s integrity.

The construction is a joint venture of Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction Public Company Limited, with CH. Karnchang being the contractor, and the drilling equipment coming from abroad. This issue has never occurred before, and the MRTA will provide an initial explanation at 11:00 am tomorrow, said Chadchart.

Meanwhile, Vajira Hospital's representative stated that no patients have requested to be transferred. The hospital confirms that all buildings are safe, as they have deep earth barriers that cover the area of damage. All buildings have been inspected and are confirmed to be in normal condition. Additionally, patients who need medication have been scheduled to ensure they do not run out of supplies. However, there may be slight traffic congestion, and staff have arranged for a U-turn route to access Sangkhalok Road for service.

Furthermore, authorities have advised the public to avoid the area or use public transport, as Sangkhalok Road is very narrow and traffic congestion is expected this Friday.