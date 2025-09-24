Dusit district issues building access ban after road subsidence, MEA restores electricity supply

Bangkok’s Dusit District Office has issued a ban on accessing and using buildings in the area after a large-scale road subsidence occurred along both sides of Samsen Road, from the Vajira Hospital intersection to Ratchawithi intersection on the morning of Wednesday (September 24).
The road subsidence is expected to worsen near certain buildings, including numbers 582, 584, 586, 588, 590, 592, 595, 538/1, 544-544/58 along Samsen Road, and numbers 148, 150, 152, 154, 156, 158, 162, 164, 168, 170, 172, 174, and 158/6 along Sukhothai Road, within Dusit District, Bangkok.
Preliminary assessments of the damage indicate that these buildings may pose a danger to health, life, and property, and should not be used. Therefore, Dusit district has imposed a ban on entry and use of the buildings, under the Building Control Act B.E. 2522 (1979) and its amendments, until further notice. Any non-compliance will result in legal action.
Meanwhile, Rachain Unwet, Assistant Governor of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), visited the site to oversee the situation and address the issues caused by the subsidence near Samsen Road, which impacted the local electricity supply.
MEA engineers and personnel immediately inspected the safety of power poles and lines, swiftly working to repair the affected electricity systems. As of now, nearly all power has been restored, with some areas in the shophouse zone still being secured. Residents in these areas have already been evacuated for their safety.
Regarding the overall stability of the electricity system, MEA assured the public that they have a 24-hour monitoring and emergency response system in place to ensure the safety and service of all residents.
For any damaged electrical equipment, the public is encouraged to report issues via the MEA Smart Life App, social media channels, or contact the MEA Call Centre at 1130, available 24/7.