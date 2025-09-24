Dusit district issues building access ban after road subsidence, MEA restores electricity supply

Bangkok’s Dusit District Office has issued a ban on accessing and using buildings in the area after a large-scale road subsidence occurred along both sides of Samsen Road, from the Vajira Hospital intersection to Ratchawithi intersection on the morning of Wednesday (September 24).

The road subsidence is expected to worsen near certain buildings, including numbers 582, 584, 586, 588, 590, 592, 595, 538/1, 544-544/58 along Samsen Road, and numbers 148, 150, 152, 154, 156, 158, 162, 164, 168, 170, 172, 174, and 158/6 along Sukhothai Road, within Dusit District, Bangkok.

Preliminary assessments of the damage indicate that these buildings may pose a danger to health, life, and property, and should not be used. Therefore, Dusit district has imposed a ban on entry and use of the buildings, under the Building Control Act B.E. 2522 (1979) and its amendments, until further notice. Any non-compliance will result in legal action.