Marine Department and Thai Smile Boat Bolster Transport in Bangkok After Road Collapse

The Marine Department has deployed its patrol boat, the Jao Tha 214, to provide free transport for the public between Thewet Pier and Kiakkai Pier.

This measure was put in place to help alleviate traffic disruption caused by a road collapse near Vajira Hospital, which has closed several roads.

In addition to the free service, electric boat operator Thai Smile Boat has announced a new stop at Navamindra Maha Witthayalai Pier.

This new pier, situated behind Vajira Hospital, is positioned on the company's purple line, offering an alternative route for commuters travelling to the Phra Nakhon area and its surrounding districts.

The Marine Department, under the Ministry of Transport, confirmed that the Jao Tha 214 is operating free of charge between Thewet Pier and Kiakkai Pier (Parliament).

The service, which runs from 12:30 PM to 6:00 PM, will continue until the traffic situation is resolved. The department is also working with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to provide connecting bus services.

In a statement, Kulpornpath Wongmajarapinya, CEO of Thai Smile Group, said the company was responding to a directive from the Marine Department.

The new pier will offer another option for passengers, helping to ease the dense traffic caused by the road closures.