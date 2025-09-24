Bangkok police relocate officers after road subsidence near Vajira Hospital

Following the road subsidence incident in front of Vajira Hospital, Dusit District, Bangkok, at 07:13 am on September 24, a large sinkhole measuring 30 x 30 metres and 50 metres deep formed, affecting both the hospital area and the nearby Samsen Police Station. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

In response, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), ordered the relocation of all officers residing in the Samsen Police Flats, which consist of over 100 rooms. The building, newly constructed and still empty of furniture and occupants, was not affected by the subsidence. However, the road continued to collapse beneath the building.

As the building is located directly next to the road, with no barrier in place, the subsidence has reached beneath the structure. Authorities will conduct further inspections of the building’s foundation to assess any potential damage.

While some police equipment and personal property fell into the sinkhole, no injuries or fatalities were reported, according to Siam.