Anutin Orders Investigation into Bangkok Road Collapse

Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, has ordered an urgent investigation into the cause of a major road collapse in Bangkok.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday morning near Vajira Hospital, was caused by a landslide at a construction site for the new MRT Purple Line.

While there were no injuries or fatalities, the sinkhole has damaged a police station and led to the temporary closure of a hospital's outpatient services.

"The safety of the public has been secured, and there were no injuries or deaths," Prime Minister Anutin said after visiting the site.

He confirmed that while Vajira Hospital's building remains structurally sound, the nearby five-storey Samsen Metropolitan Police Station has been affected, with two or three of its foundation piles breaking.

All police officers and residents from nearby row houses were evacuated.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Anutin stated that the government is working as a team with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and other agencies to resolve the situation.

