MRTA Halts Construction After Road Collapses in Bangkok

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has ordered a temporary halt to construction of the new MRT Purple Line after a section of road collapsed in front of Vajira Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near the future Vajira Hospital Station, leading authorities to block off the area and evacuate nearby residents for safety.

According to a statement from the MRTA, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, instructed his deputy, Mallika Jirapanwanich, to visit the site with MRTA Governor Kajphajon Udomthamphakdi to oversee the response.

The MRTA has also coordinated with the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority, Metropolitan Electricity Authority, telecommunications companies, and local police to quickly address the situation and manage traffic.

As a result of the collapse, Vajira Hospital has announced it will close its outpatient services for two days, only serving inpatients.

