MWA suspends water supply to 31road areas following road collapse

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2025

MWA suspends water supply to 31 Bangkok roads after a road collapse near Vajira Hospital, affecting local residents.

The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) announced that the road collapse in front of Vajira Hospital would disrupt tap water supply along 31 roads in Bangkok.

The MWA issued an apology for the inconvenience caused to residents in parts of 31 roads, stating they would have no tap water until further notice.

According to the MWA, the collapse of the road on Wednesday morning damaged its 1,200-millimetre-diameter main water pipe, which supplies water to the affected areas.

The MWA announced that the following areas were affected:

  • Both sides of Thahan Road (Saphan Daeng Intersection - Kiekkai Pier)
  • Both sides of Samsen Road (Phibulsongkram Bridge, Bang Chue Canal - Norrathat Sathan Bridge, Krung Rok Canal)
  • Both sides of Techawannit Road (Rama VI Road - Saphan Daeng Intersection)
  • Both sides of Rama 5 Road (Saphan Daeng Intersection - Sukhothai Intersection)
  • West side of Therd Damri Road (Klong Praba - Ranong 1 Alley)
  • Both sides of Kiew Kai Ka Road
  • Both sides of Nakhon Chai Si Road (Ratchawat Intersection - Payap Pier)
  • Both sides of Amnuay Songkram Road (Kasakorn Intersection - Bang Krabue Intersection)

MWA suspends water supply to 31road areas following road collapse

  • Both sides of Ratchasima Road (Suan Ruen Ruedee Intersection - Amnuay Songkram Road)
  • Both sides of Phichai Road (Kattiyanin Intersection - Phichai Three-Way Intersection)
  • Both sides of Sukhothai Road (Sukhothai Intersection - Chao Phraya River)
  • Both sides of Daokhang Road
  • Both sides of Khao Road
  • Both sides of Sangkhok Road
  • Both sides of Ratchawithi Road (Sanghi Intersection - Chao Phraya River)
  • Both sides of Sri Ayutthaya Road (Si Sao Thewet Intersection - Chao Phraya River)
  • West side of Prachathipatai Road (Prachakasem Intersection - Chalerm Wanachat Bridge, Krung Rok Canal)
  • North side of Ratchadamnoen Klang Road (Phanfah Lilat Intersection - Phan Pipop Leela Intersection)
  • North-East side of Ratchini Road (Phan Pipop Leela Intersection - Chao Phraya River)
  • Both sides of Rambutri Road
  • Both sides of Kraisi Road
  • Both sides of Tanee Road
  • Both sides of Khao San Road
  • Both sides of Dinso Road (Chalerm Wanachat Bridge Intersection - Democracy Monument Roundabout Intersection)
  • Both sides of Tanaw Road (Sipsong Haeng Intersection - Kokkwo Intersection)
  • Both sides of Krung Kasem Road (Chao Phraya River - Ratchasima Road)
  • Both sides of Thak Kasem Road
  • Both sides of Visutthikasat Road (Bang Khun Phrom Intersection - Visutthikasat Intersection)
  • Both sides of Phra Athit Road
  • Both sides of Phra Sumeru Road
  • Both sides of Chakrapong Road

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy