MWA suspends water supply to 31road areas following road collapse

The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) announced that the road collapse in front of Vajira Hospital would disrupt tap water supply along 31 roads in Bangkok.

The MWA issued an apology for the inconvenience caused to residents in parts of 31 roads, stating they would have no tap water until further notice.

According to the MWA, the collapse of the road on Wednesday morning damaged its 1,200-millimetre-diameter main water pipe, which supplies water to the affected areas.