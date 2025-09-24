Dusit district sets up support centre for those affected by road subsidence at Vajira Hospital

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2025

Dusit district opens assistance centre for victims of road subsidence near Vajira Hospital, offering support and compensation for those impacted.

Following the road subsidence incident in front of Vajira Hospital on Samsen Road on Wednesday, Dusit District Office has opened a relief centre to assist residents affected by the collapse. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced the establishment of the centre on Wednesday afternoon to provide support to those who have suffered due to the incident.

Affected individuals can seek assistance at Vajira Hospital’s emergency entrance, Petcharat Building, or via the Dusit District Line account: @Dusitbkk (https://lin.ee/vpahc54)

The BMA has assured the public that compensation and support will be provided fairly and appropriately to all affected individuals. For further inquiries, residents can visit the relief centre or contact the channels mentioned above.

