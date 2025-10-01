Road subsidence in Bang Kho Laem closes traffic lanes, but hospital remains accessible

The Bang Kho Laem District Office on Wednesday investigated a road subsidence in front of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) Yannawa Branch in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem District, resulting in the closure of two traffic lanes. Pedestrians can still access Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital as normal.
Officials found a soil cavity beneath the concrete road approximately 1-2 metres deep. The affected section measures 26 metres long and 9 metres wide, and a private fence wall about 20 metres in length was damaged. Traffic in front of the MEA Yannawa office has been partially blocked.
The district office coordinated with the MEA Yannawa Branch to investigate the cause, as the area lies within an underground conduit construction project managed by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority. Bus stops and vehicle access in the immediate area have been restricted.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Drainage Department has been engaged to block and protect the drainage system and install pumps to prevent water from further undermining the collapsed section. The district is coordinating with relevant agencies, including the BMA Department of Public Works, Drainage Department, MEA Yannawa Branch, and Metropolitan Waterworks Authority, to plan and implement repair and remediation measures.