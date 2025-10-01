Road subsidence in Bang Kho Laem closes traffic lanes, but hospital remains accessible

The Bang Kho Laem District Office on Wednesday investigated a road subsidence in front of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) Yannawa Branch in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem District, resulting in the closure of two traffic lanes. Pedestrians can still access Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital as normal.

Officials found a soil cavity beneath the concrete road approximately 1-2 metres deep. The affected section measures 26 metres long and 9 metres wide, and a private fence wall about 20 metres in length was damaged. Traffic in front of the MEA Yannawa office has been partially blocked.