New garbage fee rate applied to Bangkok residents who do not separate waste

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Wednesday began enforcing a new garbage collection fee of 60 baht per month for households that do not participate in its green programme to separate waste into four categories.

Residents who register for the programme will continue to pay the old fee of 20 baht per month.

The programme, called “This House Separates Garbage to Reduce Fees”, requires households to sort their waste into four types for collection by BMA trucks: