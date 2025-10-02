Heavy rain alerts for northern, central Thailand as tropical depression heads to South China Sea

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Thursday that easterly winds prevail over the Northeast, the East, and the Gulf, while a weak southwest monsoon dominates the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, and the Gulf.

Although rainfall across Thailand is generally expected to be light, isolated heavy showers may occur in the western parts of the North and Central regions. Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant for potential flash floods and overflowing waterways, particularly in low-lying areas and along foothills.

The department further warned that winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea are likely to reach 1-2 metres in height, with waves exceeding 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels are advised to navigate cautiously and avoid thundershowers.

In addition, a tropical depression located east of the Philippines is forecast to intensify as it moves into the South China Sea on October 3-4. The storm is expected to make landfall in upper Vietnam on October 5-6. Travellers in the affected regions are urged to monitor weather updates and plan accordingly.